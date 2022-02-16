Today... Partly cloudy this morning with scattered rain showers in the foothills until 7 AM and snow showers in the Blues until 11 AM with accumulations of 1-4" possible. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with breezy winds in the Kittitas Valley. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
This Week... The upper-level ridge continues to build off shore resulting in a northerly flow over the Pacific Northwest. Another weak disturbance will ride the jet stream across the region tomorrow morning with a very slight chance (10-20%) for a stray sprinkle between 10-11 AM. The ridge begins to move inland Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures through Friday. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the 30s.
Weekend-Monday... Breezy winds develop Saturday afternoon along with increasing clouds ahead of an approaching cold front, highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Scattered lowland rain showers and mountain snow develop Saturday night-Sunday. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and overnight lows near 30. The system pushes southeast of the area Sunday night, but models are suggesting some wrap around moisture could produce a little rain/snow mix early Monday morning from the Columbia Basin into the Foothills - No Accumulation Expected. Colder Monday with highs dropping into the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s. The cold air continues to spill south from Canada on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s - Good 20 degrees colder than today! We could even see a stray flurry Tuesday morning.