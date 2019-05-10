Good Morning,
Happy Friday!!! Sunny and warmer today. Early morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 70-near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.
The large upper level ridge that has been sitting off the coast will move inland tomorrow putting the region in a sothwesterly flow and help push the temps into the low-mid 90s, a good 15 to 20 degrees above average. The ridge starts to push east of the region Sunday evening/Monday. This will allow some marine air to spill over the Cascades late Sunday and could result in some breezy winds along the East Slopes and Kittitas Valley.
Partly sunny and cooler next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 80s. By next Wednesday the ridge will be replaced with a cool trough of low pressure bringing us a chance for showers and highs in the low-mid 70s.
Monty