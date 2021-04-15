Sunny, warmer and a little breezy with gusts 15-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
Temperatures will continue to climb with a strong ridge of high-pressure building over the Pacific Northwest. Highs will run 10-15 degrees above average Friday and 15-20 degrees above for the weekend. Some areas could be flirting with record highs on Sunday! A big cool down early next week as a dry front drops south Canada on Monday. This will drop temperatures into the low 70s next Monday. A weak weather system will give the Cascades and the Yakima/Kittitas Vallys a slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday night.