Mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, warming to near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-near 90.
Sunshine and a few high clouds with seasonably warm temperatures will continue through the middle of the week. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. A dry cold front will swing through the area Thursday and may trigger a few stray showers in the mountains. Everyone else should remain dry with daytime highs just a few degrees cooler.
The models have really backed off the upper level low that was forecasted for Friday and Saturday. It now looks like we will be dry through the weekend and into early next week with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.