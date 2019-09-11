Early morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies today and a little warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
The upper level low that was responsible for yesterday's rain in the Tri-Cities has now moved east into Idaho. Cyclonic circulation around this low will provide upslope conditions in the Blues and foothills today resulting in a few scattered showers. The showers should end by mid morning in Walla Walla to Pendleton.
High pressure will provide most everyone else will sunshine and warmer temperatures today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s by Thursday. A weak front will slide over the ridge on Friday with breezy winds, partly sunny skies and a chance for showers in the Cascades. Highs will drop into the low 80s. Cooler and breezy on Saturday with highs near 80.
Models continue to have a problem with this weekend and into early next week. At this time I will go with a blend of the models keeping us mainly dry Saturday and a chance for showers developing Sunday evening. Temperatures drop to the mid 70s-near 80 Saturday, low-mid 70s Sunday. Fall like weather will likely continue into early next week with a chance for showers each day and highs cooling into the upper 60s-low 70s.