Partly cloudy and windy tonight winds 10-15 and gusts up to 25 mph. Hazy smoke moves back into the Yakima Valley from the Schneider Springs fire burning 20 miles northwest of Naches. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60’s. Sunshine on the way for Saturday for most of the area with hazy smoke possible for the Yakima Valley temperatures in the upper 80’s for Yakima and low 90’s for the Tri-Cities. More sunshine for Sunday breezy winds and the lowest temperatures we’ve seen in quite a while in the low to mid 80’s.
Sunny & Breezy & Cooler For The Weekend
