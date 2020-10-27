- Decreasing Air Quality
- Likely to spread into the Columbia Basin
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit the uses of fireplaces and woodstoves
Brrrr... Another cold start with morning temperatures in the upper teens-mid 20s. Mostly sunny and a little warmer this afternoon. Noon temps near 40 and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
High pressure will keep us quiet through Thursday with clear, cold nights and a slow warming trend. The ridge has also developed an inversion that has started to trap pollution near the surface in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Air Stagnation Advisory until 11 am Friday... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and East Slopes
As the ridge builds, we could see some patchy fog or freezing fog develop by Thursday morning. Highs warm into the upper 50s-low 60s. A weak disturbance will move across the Pacific northwest on Friday with breezy winds and a chance for rain showers in the Cascades. This should break the inversion, however, high pressure returns this weekend and by next Monday we could be looking at patchy fog.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.