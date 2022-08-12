Mostly sunny and hot with breezy afternoon winds.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
 
The stubborn and slow moving upper-level low continues to set off the coast of Washington this morning sending a couple of disturbances into the two-state area today.  One is currently moving through the Inland Northwest with a line of showers and an embedded non-severe t-storm.  This line stretches from northern Adams county into southern Spokane county and in racing northeast at 40 MPH.   We will see another disturbance that will bring a slight chance for a few stray non-severe storms along the OR, WA and ID border this afternoon-evening.  The threat of severe storms today has shifted east into the Idaho and western Montana.
 
The low weakens and opens up as it moves into British Columbia tonight-Saturday morning.  This should give us cooler temperatures this weekend with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s on Saturday and low-mid 90s Sunday.  Winds with will remain breezy on Saturday so fire will remain elevated.  Temperatures begin to climb on Monday into the mid-upper 90s.  A strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday kicking off another heat wave with triple digit temperatures through at least next Friday.
 