Happy Labor Day Weekend!
Our Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. A few early morning clouds and maybe a stray sprinkle or two. Becoming mainly sunny and warmer this afternoon. High pressure and hot temperatures continue for today with highs in the 90s.
Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
A weak front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and breezy winds Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 80s for Labor Day.
Next week, the sunshine continues as a upper ridge builds in the area Monday keeping temperatures warm and skies clear.