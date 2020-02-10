Sunny Monday!
Mostly sunny with light winds today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
High pressure will provide us with a sunny and warm day. With the ridge off shore strong subsidence will likely created and inversion tonight leading to some patchy freezing fog by Tuesday morning. A weak disturbance will move over the ridge Tuesday with some mid/high level clouds and a slight chance for mountain showers. Partly sunny and a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
A cold front will push through the Pacific Northwest Thursday afternoon with lowland rain showers and mountain snow. Highs cool to near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s. Slight chance for a leftover shower early Friday morning, then clearing skies with highs near 50. A stronger front arrives late Saturday with lowering snow levels we could even see a little rain/snow mix for some areas, especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Heavy snow will also be possible in the Cascades and Blues. Highs drop into the 40s and lows in the 30s. A few leftover showers are possible early Sunday morning, otherwise mainly dry and breezy, highs in the low 50s.