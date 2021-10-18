Mostly sunny and nice today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Ridging will provide us with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid 60-near 70 through Tuesday. Clouds will begin to increase late Tuesday evening/night ahead of a Pacific front as it pushes onshore along the coast. Our rain chances increase after 4 AM Wednesday as the front moves over the Cascades. We will also see a tightening of the pressure gradient Wednesday resulting in gusty winds 25-35 mph during the day. This system will open the door to a pattern change in the Pacific Northwest with weather systems moving through the region every other day, producing rain and gusty winds.
Thursday looks dry with highs in the mid-upper 60s. The next rainmaker arrives Friday with breezy winds and highs near 60s. Saturday we will be in between systems with mainly dry weather and highs in the mid50s-low 60s. Sunday's system looks stronger and wetter. Models are suggesting some areas in the Yakima Valley and Foothills could receive over .75" of rain Sunday! Winds will likely be an issue on Sunday as well with gusts exceeding 40-45mph at times. Snow levels look to remain relatively highs through the weekend - Above 5-6000 ft. So, at this point I expect the mountain passes to remain wet through Sunday. Snow levels do begin to drop Sunday evening the higher passes could receive accumulating snow with lingering showers in the Cascades and Blues. It is getting to be that time of year when we have to check the pass reports before traveling into the mountains.