Happy Monday everyone! A sunny and warm start to the week, actually (the warmest day) we will see all week. Temperatures drop into the 40s tonight, but a calm night ahead.
High pressure continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest, but will slide south starting tomorrow. A low pressure system slowly moves in Tuesday night and will push a much stronger front through on Wednesday.
Wednesday expect widespread cloud cover and rain showers for majority of the Columbia Basin. The front will cut temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler. With highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Heavy rain moves out by Wednesday night, and any lingering showers will stay contained to the mountains and higher elevations.
Highs this week start off in the upper 70s, dip to the mid-upper 60s by mid week before climbing back to the 70s by the weekend.