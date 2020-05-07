Good evening! Another beautiful day out today and a lot warmer than yesterday. Tonight expect a calm evening with lows in the 40s.
Moving to the end of our week, Friday looks to be full of sunshine! High pressure continues to stick around with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs go up to the upper 70s-low 80s.
The sunshine sticks around for the weekend, and temperatures will be even a few degrees warmer than Friday. Saturday through Sunday will be nice, but winds will be gaining momentum Sunday night-Monday. Temperatures this weekend in the mid-upper 80s, perfect weather to celebrate with your mom outside!
Looking at the beginning of next week, a few cold fronts pass through Monday- Wednesday. A chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two!