Mostly sunny today and breezy with increasing clouds later this evening. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60s.
Clouds increase this evening and tonight ahead of our next weather system that will bring rain/snow showers to the mountains. We will keep most lowland areas dry tomorrow east of the Cascades with highs near 60. Rain chances increase this weekend as a series of disturbances push across the Pacific Northwest. Winds winds will be breezy to windy at times with gusts 25-35 mph. Highs in the low-mid 60s.
Models differ early next week, so I will take the middle ground with just a slight chance for a few showers and breezy winds at times. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.