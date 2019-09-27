Happy Friday! A chilly start with morning sunshine, then increasing afternoon cloud and a slight chance for a few evening showers. Winds becoming breezy by midday/early afternoon with gusts 25 mph (locally 35 mph in the Kittitas Valley). Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
An unseasonable cold upper level low is currently moving south through British Columbia today and will arrive in Washington later this evening/night. This low will be hanging around all weekend bringing us chilly showers in the lowlands and snow for the mountains. The Cascades and Blues will likely see 2-6 inches tonight-Sunday mainly above 3,000 ft with winter driving conditions for the higher passes. With our overnight lows this weekend dropping into the 30s we could see a few snowflakes Saturday night into early Sunday morning (No Accumulation). Winds will be breezy to windy at times (gusts 30-40 mph) this weekend.
Upslope conditions will create heavier snow along the Northern East Slopes, Okanogan Highlands, Northeastern WA Mountains (Selkirks), Panhandle of ID and into Western MT. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for these areas tonight-Sunday. This early season snow storm could produce 6-12" of snow and gusts 40-55 mph. WOW!!! Sounds like the perfect weekend to rent a movie and veg-out!
Drying early next week with some sunshine and highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.