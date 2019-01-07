Good Morning,
Mostly sunny and breezy today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
Snow, freezing rain and rain…!!! The forecast becomes very challenging tomorrow! A strong low pressure with it's attending fronts is currently sitting in the Pacific and is heading east towards us. The challenge is how much cold and how thick the cold air over us will be as the warm front pushes into the region tomorrow. Right now the thickest cold air looks to be over the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Simcoe Highlands and they will have the best chance for accumulating snow. Another concern tomorrow will be the chance for areas of freezing rain developing around the Columbia Basin and into the foothills. We could also see some gusty winds develop along the foothills of the Blues. If this occurs expect precipitation to change over to just rain. Expect winter driving conditions especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Timing and Accumulation… (Possible Snow Mode if front is 1-2 hours faster)
Yakima/Kittitas Valleys…
- Light Snow begins 7-9 AM
- Ends Late Afternoon-Evening
- Snow: 1/2 to 2 " (Locally 3")
- Pockets of light Freezing Rain or Rain
Tri-Cities
-Wintry Mix (snow, freezing rain, rain) begins 8-10 AM
- End Late Afternoon-Evening
- Snow: 1/2" or less
- Ice: .05" (light glaze)
Pendleton-Walla Walla
- Freezing Rain, Rain (mainly rain) begins 8-10 AM
- Ends Late Afternoon-Eveninig
- Snow: None
- Ice: Very Light
- Mainly Rain
East Slopes
- Snow begins 7-9 AM
- Ends Evening
- Snow: 2-5"
Passes
- Snow begins 7-9 AM
- Ends Evening-Early Night
- Snow: 5-10"
Blues OR/WA
- Snow begins 8-10
- Ends Evening
- Snow: 2-4"
The warm front lifts north of the region late Tuesday, then followed by a cold front Wednesday. This front will give us a few showers , possibly mix with a few flakes Wednesday morning - No accumulation. Another system will give us a chance for a few stray showers Thursday, warmer with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
Dry weather as high pressure builds into the region Friday and Saturday. A chance for scattered showers Sunday with our next weather system, highs in the mid 40s.
Monty