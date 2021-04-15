Clear skies and breezy tonight for the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin winds 7-15 mph and gusts at 18-20 mph, low temperatures in the mid 40’s. Tomorrow sunny and breezy winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph and daytime highs in the mid 70’s for Yakima and upper 70’s for Tri-Cities. Temperatures this weekend will run 10-15 degrees above normal and may even break records on Sunday with high temperatures expected to climb in the mid to upper 80’s.
Sunny, Warm & Breezy With Record Breaking Temperatures This Weekend
