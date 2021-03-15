Good evening and happy Monday! Cloudy and cool, that's been the theme of our Monday. Quite a difference from what we saw over the weekend. We'll continue to see mostly cloudy skies tonight and mountain showers starting to taper off.
The low-pressure system which brought showers to us today will start to move out of the area overnight. High pressure will start to rebuild as we go into our Tuesday. Expect more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low-upper 50s. Winds will stay rather light through the week, some good news!
High pressure will stay over us through Thursday, as it does it will bring us more sunshine and warming up the Columbia Basin. Turning much warmer as we go into St. Patrick's Day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The cooldown will come rather quickly Thursday night as a low-pressure system arrives off the coast. We could see a few sprinkles from the system, but overall chances are slim.
Ending the week on a cool note with temperatures in the 50s, staying cool through the upcoming weekend and the first day of spring.
Have a great week!