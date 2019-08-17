Happy Saturday everyone!
Mostly sunny and very nice today with a few evening high clouds. Winds will be breezy in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 25-30 mph.
Temperatures will be similar to Friday starting off in the 60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
Our quiet weather pattern will continue this weekend and into next week with just a few high clouds at times.
A slow warming trend starts Sunday with highs near 90 and low to mid 90s early next week.
The models are trying to bring a weak system into the region next Thursday with a slight chance for a stray shower late in the day but models show that is very slim.