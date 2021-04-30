Partly cloudy tonight breezy winds 5-15 mph gusts 20 mph and low temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Tomorrow look for lots of sunshine and a tad cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70’s and breezy to windy conditions through Sunday. High temps on Sunday in the low 70’s with decreasing winds. Winds will be strongest through the Columbia River Gorge and mountain gaps gusting 20-35+ mph which may cause fire control issues especially in the Columbia Basin. Scattered mountain showers in the Cascades and Blues this weekend.
Sunny Weekend With Gusty Winds And Mild Temperatures
