Happy Fri-Yay!!!

Today... Mostly sunny, cooler and a little breezy this afternoon at 5-15 mph (gusts to 25 mph in the Kittitas Valley).  Morning temperatures in the 30s, upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.

 
Weekend...  The ridge remains over the Pacific Northwest with mostly sunny skies and maybe some very light patchy morning fog.  Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
 
Early Next Week...  A front moves onshore Monday with breezy winds and a chance for a few showers.  Highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s.  A few leftover rain/snow showers will linger in the Cascades and Blues on Tuesday.  Ridging returns Wednesday with highs climbing into the low-mid 50s through Thursday with overnight lows near 30.

