Happy Fri-Yay!!!
Today... Mostly sunny, cooler and a little breezy this afternoon at 5-15 mph (gusts to 25 mph in the Kittitas Valley). Morning temperatures in the 30s, upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
Weekend... The ridge remains over the Pacific Northwest with mostly sunny skies and maybe some very light patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Early Next Week... A front moves onshore Monday with breezy winds and a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s. A few leftover rain/snow showers will linger in the Cascades and Blues on Tuesday. Ridging returns Wednesday with highs climbing into the low-mid 50s through Thursday with overnight lows near 30.