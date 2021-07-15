THE DALLES, OR - The Sunset Valley Fire that originally ran 987 acres in the course of a couple hours was held to no new growth despite high heat and dry winds.
The fire is 42 percent contained and remains at 987 acres. Firefighters’ work yesterday consisted of reinforcing lines, putting out hotspots and tactical patrols. The fire damaged one barn, several outbuildings, multiple vehicles and a portion of a local cherry orchard.
At 7:00 a.m. yesterday the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red Team took over the fire, which has allowed local firefighters to focus on responding to emergency medical and fire calls within their service area.
Incident Commanders are continuing to evaluate the needs of the Sunset Valley Fire in addition to positioning resources for the dry and hot holiday weekend. “The Sunset Valley Fire was a great example of why having the right resources in the right place makes all the difference in reducing the impact of emerging fires,” said Incident Commander Ian Yocum. While some crews will be demobilized, the remaining fire resources will be strategically located throughout the area where the fire risk remains high.
Amongst the hundreds of firefighters and agencies that were noted in yesterday’s update, Incident Commanders would also like to recognize the efforts of Columbia Rural Fire District and the local farmers and ranchers who brought heavy equipment and joined the initial attack on the Sunset Valley Fire.
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place and low relative humidities will persist.
Highway 197 has reopened. Some evacuation levels remain, please follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for the latest evacuation information. Local residents can also sign up to receive future emergency notifications through the county.