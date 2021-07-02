Get ready for a sunny hot, hazy 4th of July weekend. While temperatures have eased a bit it still remains hot and dry. Temperatures overnight tonight will be in the low to mid 60’s. Saturday sunny and hot with temperatures right at or just below 100 degrees. Winds pick up Saturday afternoon into the evening 5 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph. Please be firewise. Sunday the 4th brings more sunshine and hopefully some good BBQ with temperatures right around 100 degrees. Fire danger remains extremely high so PLEASE use fireworks responsibly. Be sure check with local and state laws in regards to firework usage as some locations have banned non-professional displays due to drought conditions. Have a great weekend.
Heat Advisory... WA/OR - Until Sunday 8 PM
95 to 103
Hydrate
Limit Time Outside
Take Breaks
Increase Heat Illnesses Risk
Remember Pets