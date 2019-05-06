Good Monday Morning!
Marvelous Monday with lots of sunshine and light winds. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
High pressure continues to dominate the Pacific Northwest resulting in plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and light wind. A couple of week disturbances may have enough instability to trigger a stray shower or t-storm in the Blues on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight and early Tuesday morning you might want to check out the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. Look in the southeast sky during the early morning hours before sunrise. The annual meteor shower is a result of the Earth passes through a trail of debris left behind by Halley's comet.
A warming trend kicks into high gear Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekends.
Monty