Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley will calm later tonight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Lots of sunshine headed to the region Friday through early next week with the exception of Tuesday night Wednesday Morning where we have a slight chance of showers. Overall nice weather for the next few days with seasonable temperatures in the Mid to upper 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service:
HEAVY RAINFALL HAS LED TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Rainfall of as much as 3 to 10 inches over the past several days
has increased soil moisture to high levels across western
Washington. This amount of rain has put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides and
debris flows. While the heavy rain that helps trigger landslides
is over, there will continue to be some showers at times today and
tonight. There have been numerous landslides throughout the area,
though most occurred in King and Pierce Counties. The landslide
threat will continue but slowly diminish over the next several
days. This will be the final landslide alert for this event.
