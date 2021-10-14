Partly cloudy and breezy tonight winds 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph overnight lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. A high-pressure warming trend returns Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 60’s and low 70’s by Saturday. Another front arrives Sunday bringing scattered showers and gusty winds 30-35 mph and cooler temperatures in the low 60’s. Sunshine and dry weather to start off next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures On The Way
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.