Partly cloudy and breezy tonight winds 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph overnight lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. A high-pressure warming trend returns Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 60’s and low 70by Saturday. Another front arrives Sunday bringing scattered showers and gusty winds 30-35 mph and cooler temperatures in the low 60’s. Sunshine and dry weather to start off next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. 

Tags