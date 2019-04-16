Good Morning,
Morning showers from the Tri-Cities into the Blues. Becoming partly sunny and a little breezy today with gusts 15 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 50s-near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
Lingering morning showers, especially in the foothills, as the upper level disturbance pushes into ID/MT we will begin to dry out from west to east. Week ridging will provide us with a little sun this afternoon before the clouds increase this evening. Another weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for a few showers overnight and ending by early Wednesday morning.
Stronger ridge builds into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday with dry weather and a nice warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees! A fast moving cold front will bring us scattered showers and breezy winds on Friday. Cooler, but sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Easter Sunday looks nice with highs near 70. The dry weather continues next Monday, highs in the low 70s.
Monty