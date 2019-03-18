Good Morning,
Patchy early morning fog, otherwise sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
High pressure will provide us with sunshine and warmer temperatures that will climb into the 60s by Thursday. The ridge begins to shift east Friday as a cold front moves onshore. Clouds increase Friday with a chance for a few stray showers by late evening or overnight. A slightly better chance for scattered showers Saturday as the cold front pushes across the region. Temperatures cool into the 50s. High pressure returns Sunday with more sunshine.
Spring Countdown… 2 Days! (Exquinox: Wednesday at 2:58 PM)
Monty