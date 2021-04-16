Clear skies and breezy tonight for the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin winds 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph, low temperatures in the mid 40’s. Tomorrow sunny and warm as we break into the 80’s. Temperatures this weekend will run 10-15 degrees above normal and may even break records on Sunday with high temperatures expected to climb in the mid to upper 80’s. Monday temperatures will drop back into the 70’s and by Wednesday back to the 80’s.
With the warm temperatures this weekend just wanted to remind anyone heading out to the river or any of our many waterways about cold water safety. Here is some information from the National Weather service.