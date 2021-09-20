Last few days of summer heading into the 1st day of fall looking gorgeous. Lots of sunshine and temperatures warming back up to the ‘80s. Clear and calm tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper ‘40s. Tomorrow more sunshine and a little warmer with highs in the upper ‘70s and low ‘80s. First day of fall 2021 is Wednesday at 12:20 pm with more sunshine and afternoon breezy winds highs hitting the upper ‘70s and low ‘80s. Other than a few mountains showers Wednesday evening sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend.
Sunshine for Last day of Summer Tomorrow
