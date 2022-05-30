Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the blues otherwise calm winds and lows in the 40s and 50s. 

We begin to warm up Tuesday & Wednesday and Thursday as high pressures returns. Temperatures will steadily climb into the 70s and 80s with sunshine and light winds. 

Thursday afternoon/evening another system moves in bringing a chance of rain/t-storms temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s. 

Cloud cover and a chance of rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend back to the 60s and 70s.  

FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 
PM PDT TUESDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. 
 
* WHERE...A portion of northeast Oregon, including the following 
 county, Umatilla. 
 
* WHEN...Until 130 PM PDT Tuesday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying areas along McKay Creek downstream of the dam is expected. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
 - At 1150 AM PDT, Continued flooding of low-lying areas due to 
an upstream floodgate release is expected. 
 - Some locations that will experience flooding include... 
 Pendleton. 