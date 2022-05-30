Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers in the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the blues otherwise calm winds and lows in the 40s and 50s.
We begin to warm up Tuesday & Wednesday and Thursday as high pressures returns. Temperatures will steadily climb into the 70s and 80s with sunshine and light winds.
Thursday afternoon/evening another system moves in bringing a chance of rain/t-storms temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s.
Cloud cover and a chance of rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend back to the 60s and 70s.
FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130
PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast Oregon, including the following
county, Umatilla.
* WHEN...Until 130 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying areas along McKay Creek downstream of the dam is expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1150 AM PDT, Continued flooding of low-lying areas due to
an upstream floodgate release is expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pendleton.
