Tonight, cloudy and windy (20-25 mph) winds will decrease after midnight. Overnight lows in the low 30s in Yakima and low 40s in the Tri-Cities.
Wednesday is mostly sunny with a break between systems highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Slight chance of scattered showers on Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Friday mostly sunny again, a break between systems with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Weekend: Saturday a slight chance of showers through the region 20-30% at this time. Sunday funday, sunny and a little warmer mid 60s for Yakima and upper 60s near 70 for Tri-Cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.