A few lingering showers with pockets of light freezing rain, early this morning along the foothills. Otherwise, clearing skies with a local freezing fog in the Yakima Valley until mid-morning. Becoming mostly sunny for most areas by late morning and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in 20s-30s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the 50s.
High pressure returns this afternoon through Thursday with areas of late-night/morning freezing fog and low clouds. Lows tonight in the 20s and highs tomorrow in the upper 30s-low 40s. A weak system will move through the region on Friday morning with mountain
An active weather pattern develops this weekend with a series of weather systems moving through the Pacific Northwest. The timing and strength of these storms are of still in question. However, I am expecting heavy snow in the mountains (possibly a foot or more in the Cascades and 6-10" in the Blues). Snow accumulation for the lower elevations is a bit more challenging. The first system seems to be slowing down and will not arrive until late Saturday evening/night. The precipitation will start as rain/snow mix then transition to light snow overnight-Sunday morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys while remaining a mix elsewhere. Sunday morning-midday we should see the mix transition to cold rain and melt any accumulation that may have occurred. At this time the best chance for any accumulation appears to be in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Another disturbance could give us another shot of a wintry mix Sunday night. Highs this weekend in the mid 30s-low 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A little break on Monday with highs in the 40s. The next front arrives early Tuesday with a little wintry mix before changing to rain.