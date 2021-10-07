Mostly clear and chilly tonight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30’s tonight, time to bring out the winter wardrobe. Sunny Friday & Saturday daytime highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Friday nights low temps in the low to mid 30’s. Saturday afternoon winds increase in front of an approaching cold front there is a slight chance of rain Saturday night (20%) increasing to (40%) Sunday. Sunday the winds really ramp up to 30-40 mph at times and temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Next week temperatures drop into the 50’s and we’ll likely see frost though the Yakima/Kittitas/Columbia Basin most nights next week. Expect showers turning to snow showers in the mountains Sunday-Monday.
Sunshine Through Saturday...Get Ready For A Wet & Wild Sunday
