Team Rubicon assists homeowners affected by flooding

ADAMS, OR- Many residents from Walla Walla to Pendleton are starting to return home to assess the damage left behind by flooding. In Pendleton alone, the early estimate of damage is over $20 million.
Team Rubicon is an organization that plays a part in that rebuilding process. The organization is a veteran-led disaster response team that helps homeowners impacted by natural disasters.
"We are often the first form of a hug and a handshake in direct contact with some of these homeowners," said Kimber Townsend the Team Rubicon Planning Section Chief.
The team does its work at no cost. Team Rubicon takes calls from homeowners who have reported damage, then they go out and assess the damage. After inspecting the damage they send a team out to start the process of starting over after these homes have been destroyed.
"A huge part of cost for homeowners is both getting the damage stuff out and then paying to have it rebuilt," said Townsend. "So our goal is to at least take away that half."