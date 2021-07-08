Clear skies tonight gusty winds 7-15 mph and gusts 20 mph in the Yakima Valley calmer winds for a change in the Columbia Basin temperatures tonight in the low 60’s. Tomorrow hazy sunshine and another hot day with temperatures back on the rise to the upper 90’s. Expect more haze and smoke to move into the region over the next few days from fires in Canada, Oregon and Washington. Air quality at this time is still in the Green (Good). Temperatures will pop back up into the triple digits Friday-Sunday in Tri-Cities with Saturday being the warmest day. Hot dry weather will continue next week.
Temperatures Back On The Rise So Is The Smoke and Haze
