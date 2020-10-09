Happy Friday! Quiet and warm today. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds pick up tonight ahead of BIG changes for the weekend.
The ridge of high pressure that has given us some sun this week has moved east. An approaching cold front will bring us rain, strong winds, and cooler temperatures as we go into Saturday. Finally starting to feel like October!
Highs drop 10-20 degrees from today into Saturday. Highs this weekend in the 60s.
Snow also popping up with this upcoming weather maker! Snow levels in the mountains should drop to 4,000-5,000 feet later Saturday and Sunday, however, accumulations should be generally above 5,000 feet. If you are heading out and about this weekend make sure to drive safe roads will be slick.
This weekend won't be a washout. Many of us only seeing an 1" of rain or less. Rain showers will continue into Sunday and become scattered as we go into next week.