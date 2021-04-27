Mostly Sunny and a little warmer today.  Morning temperatures in the low-mid 40s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
 
High pressure off the west coast will build today with some high-level clouds spilling over the ridge into eastern WA/OR.  This ridge keeps pushing inland fueling our warming trend that will peak on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.  
 
The ridge will begin to shift east Friday as a weather system approaches the coast.  This will cool temperatures a bit with increasing high clouds and breezy winds.  A northwesterly flow develops this weekend with an upper-level disturbance moving across the region producing breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a chance for mountain showers.  Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.  Winds should relax a bit on Sunday and Monday, highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s.
 

