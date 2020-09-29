Sunny and a little warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the Pacific Northwest through the end of the work week, providing us cool mornings and warm afternoons. We will be flirting with record highs by Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s. The ridge begins to shift to our east this weekend allowing for some slightly cooler air to spill over the Cascades with highs cooling into the upper 70s-low 80s by Monday.