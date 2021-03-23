Mostly sunny from sunrise to sunset. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s,
Increasing clouds overnight as a cold front pushes onshore spreading rain across western WA/OR. Snow will develop in the Cascades and Blues tomorrow that could impact travel through the mountain passes. A strong rain shadowing effect will significantly reduce precipitation chances east of the Cascades. However, we could see a few stray showers tomorrow afternoon and evening as the front moves across the region. Breezy to windy conditions will accompany the front tomorrow with gusts 25-35 mph. Highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s-near 40.
High pressure returns Thursday afternoon-Saturday with clearing skies and a warming trend. Highs will warm into the mid-upper 60s by Saturday. Another front will arrive Sunday with gusty winds and increasing clouds. Back to sunshine for early next week, with highs in the low-mid 60s.