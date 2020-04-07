Mostly sunny and beautiful today. Winds will be a bit breezy in the Kittitas Valley with gusts to 35 mph at times. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 70s.
High pressure will continue to dominate the Pacific Northwest with sunshine and a warming trend through Friday. Highs in the low 70s again tomorrow, mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s on Friday.
A frontal system will bring in much cooler air and mountain showers this weekend. Highs drop into then low-mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Another disturbance next Monday will usher in a slight chance for a stray shower with highs in the 60s.
