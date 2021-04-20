Brrrrr... Freeze Warning continues until 9 AM with temperatures in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Mostly sunny and a little warmer this afternoon. Temperatures warm to the low-mid 60s by noon with afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
High pressure and a slow warming trend will take us into the mid-upper 70s by Thursday afternoon. A backdoor front is still scheduled to drop south from Canada Thursday night-early Friday morning with a very slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Partly sunny and cooler Friday with highs in the low 70s. A stronger Pacific weather system arrives Saturday with breezy winds and a better chance for scattered showers. Cooler Saturday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70. The upper-level low will remain off the coast through Sunday, sending several surges of moisture into the Pacific Northwest. This will keep a few scattered showers around Sunday with the best chance in the Blues and Cascades, highs in the mid-upper 60s. The low moves inland on Monday with a chance for stray showers during the afternoon.