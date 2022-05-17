Partly sunny and pleasant today. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
Enjoy the nice weather today because it will get a little interesting starting tomorrow. We currently have two areas of low pressure that we will need to keep an eye on as they pinwheel around each other. The first is near Queen Charlotte Island and the other in the Gulf of Alaska. The first system will slam into the coast tomorrow tightening our pressure gradient and producing gusty winds. The strongest will be during the afternoon and evening hours with gusts 30-40 mph and locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley at 50 mph. This could create some local blowing dust and down small tree limbs. This low will also produce scattered rain showers between 5-9 AM. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
The second system arrives Thursday with breezy wind, cooler air and snow levels falling to 3,500-4,000 ft. The higher passes could see 2-5 inches of snow! Most of eastern WA/OR will be rain shadowed so expect dry conditions with the exception of the Blues. Temperatures fall into the low-mid 60s with lows in the 30s-low 40s. We could even see some patchy frost and freezing temperatures Friday morning!
Ridging and a warming trend starting Friday with highs climbing into the mid 70s by Saturday. Models are showing a few weak disturbances moving through the ridge with showers confined mainly in the mountains. With that said, there is a very slight chance for a stray morning shower in the Columbia Basin Sunday morning. Highs by the afternoon will warm to the mid-upper 70s under partly sunny skies.
We start off next week with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s-near 80 with lows in the 40s-50s. Models are showing another front next Tuesday with breezy winds, scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
