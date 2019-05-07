Good Morning,
Mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Early morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s-near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The upper level ridge of high pressure remains centered just off the Pacific Northwest Coast placing WA/OR in a dry northwesterly flow. Several weak disturbances within this flow will just clip the Blues today and tomorrow resulting in a slight chance for stray mountain showers. Everyone else will remain mostly sunny and warm.
The ridge shifts inland Thursday night setting the stage for a weekend warming trend with highs climbing into the 90s! Stay Cool…
Monty