Happy Independence Day! 

Mostly clear and winds decreasing in the Tri-Cities tonight just in time for the River Of Fire Fireworks should be a nice evening grab a jacket for after dark as lows drop into the 50s and 60s. Yakima Kittitas Valleys and Walla Walla have a 20-40% chance of showers overnight and breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas valley winds 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph be cautious with fireworks in that area. 

Tomorrow sunshine light winds and temps in the upper 70s to upper 80s with a light summer breeze and lows in the upper 50s and mid to upper 60s. 

Wednesday will be unsettled with a slight chance of showers mainly in the foothills of the Blues and east slopes of the Cascades 30-40 % chance in Yakima and Ellensburg. 

The coming weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 80s and 90s. 

