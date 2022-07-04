Happy Independence Day!
Mostly clear and winds decreasing in the Tri-Cities tonight just in time for the River Of Fire Fireworks should be a nice evening grab a jacket for after dark as lows drop into the 50s and 60s. Yakima Kittitas Valleys and Walla Walla have a 20-40% chance of showers overnight and breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas valley winds 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph be cautious with fireworks in that area.
Tomorrow sunshine light winds and temps in the upper 70s to upper 80s with a light summer breeze and lows in the upper 50s and mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday will be unsettled with a slight chance of showers mainly in the foothills of the Blues and east slopes of the Cascades 30-40 % chance in Yakima and Ellensburg.
The coming weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 80s and 90s.
