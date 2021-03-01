After months of storm after storm we finally have a break. Spring like weather on tap for this week. Occasional clouds passing through and breezy winds Tuesday afternoon and lots of sunshine ahead. Overnight low temperatures still on the chilly side with low to mid 30’s for most of the region this week. Let's talk daytime high temps mid to upper 50’s and even flirting with 60’s later this week. Ahhh feels like spring!
The 1st Week Of March Is Going To Be Beautiful!
