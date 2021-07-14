Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected this afternoon. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...VERY DRY AND BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE COLUMBIA GORGE, COLUMBIA BASIN TODAY AND THURSDAY... .Increasing westerly winds coupled with low relative humidities today and Thursday will create critical fire weather conditions in the Columbia Basin, Columbia Gorge, and Central Oregon. The strongest winds are expected to develop mid to late afternoon and last through the early evening each day. While cooler temperatures Thursday will cause relative humidity values to increase some, increased winds will negate any potential relief that may cause, especially considering how dry the fuels are with the drought and recent intense heat. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR641, WA641, WA643, WA645, AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645 Asotin County and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&