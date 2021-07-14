2021 water follies

The 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup will mark the 56th time Unlimited Hydroplanes have raced on the Columbia River.

The event starts Friday evening with the Dash for Cash where the top four teams will compete for a cash prize! The competition begins Saturday, with two sets of heats, and concludes on Sunday with two more heat sets and a Final Heat. The winner will take home the Columbia Cup!

According to the Water Follies website:

"This year’s event, like the inaugural in 1966, will most likely have 12 Unlimiteds in attendance, but the modern Unlimited Hydroplane has very little in common with those first boats that churned the waters of the Columbia River.

"The hydroplanes of today are almost more plane than hydro. They are thirty foot long; 7,000-pound wings that glide over the water with only the bare minimum of the boat making contact with the river. Powered by turbine engines capable of nearly 3,000hp, the boats can reach straightaway speeds close to 200 miles per hour. Qualifying lap averages in the mid 160mph range are common with the faster boats in the fleet. To put it in simpler terms, at speed, an Unlimited Hydroplane will travel more than the length of a football field in the space of a second." 

