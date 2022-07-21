RICHLAND, Wash. - Jim-Isaac Chua, a multiple award-winning international classical pianist headlines a benefit concert this Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Central Protestant Church (CUP) in Richland.
Chua has played in many different countries, such as the United States, Canada, Austria, France, Italy, Poland, Taiwan, and much more. Funds from the concert will benefit The Arc of Tri-Cities and go towards people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Chua visited Wake Up Northwest to talk about what works he will be playing, which features a wide variety from eight different composers. This includes music by Chopin, Haydn, Liszt, Szymanowski, Prokofiev, Rameau, Chopin, and Ravel.
Chua says that the concert will be "not only for classical music lovers, but also for people who have never heard of classical music before."
Chua has been playing piano since he was young and says his favorite part of his musical journey has been getting to meet people. Chua is Filipino-American and a Tri-Cities native, having spent most of grade school here!
Tickets for the benefit concert are available online at arcoftricities.com through Friday and then at the door through Saturday. Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for seniors and students aged 12-17, and $20 for adults.
