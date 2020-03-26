Happy Thursday!
We saw sunshine for majority of our day today but it did not last as long as some of us would have liked. Clouds already starting to increase this evening ahead of our next weather system. It will bring rain/snow showers to the mountains. Most of the lowland areas will continue to stay dry through Friday east of the Cascades with highs near 60.
Rain chances increase this weekend as a series of disturbances push across the Pacific Northwest. Winds will be breezy to windy at times with gusts 25-35 mph. Highs in the low-mid 60s.
We have a slight chance for a few showers next week and more breezy winds. The silver lining will be that temperatures are getting a little warmer. Heading back into the mid 60s with lows in the 30s-40s.
