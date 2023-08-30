RICHLAND, Wash.- The Dance Class (T.D.C) in Richland is celebrating its 40-year anniversary.
T.D.C coach and daughter of Patty White, founder of T.D.C, Wendy White tells me they are pleased to be a part of Tri-Cities history.
"We keep updating ourselves to make sure we're staying with the times but staying true to who we really are," White says.
According to White the T.D.C family is so strong that students come back as teachers and even grandchildren of former student are attending classes at the studio.
Students like Sophia Maiuri and Andie Peterson have been going to the studio since they were three years old.
"It's actually like one of the most special places to me. I basically grew up here and like community we have here is just really awesome and welcoming and fun to be around," Maiuri says.
To celebrate the legacy of the Dance Class and its 40-years in the Tri-Cities they are having an open house Thursday August 31 from five to eight p.m at their studio.
To learn more visit the Dance Class instagram.
